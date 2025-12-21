Insider Selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $25,478.88 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,647.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Bodensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $565,079.76.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 143.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 443.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 480.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

