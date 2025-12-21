U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF $LSGR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSGR. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $672,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 326.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

