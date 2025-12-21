Insider Buying: Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Insider Purchases A$13,136.91 in Stock

Infigen Energy Limited (ASX:IFN – Get Free Report) insider Declan Sherman bought 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,136.91.
Declan Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 11th, Declan Sherman purchased 33,770 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.76 per share, with a total value of A$25,665.20.
- On Friday, December 12th, Declan Sherman acquired 36,325 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,696.75.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Declan Sherman acquired 20,746 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,596.80.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Declan Sherman bought 1,500 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 per share, with a total value of A$1,275.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Declan Sherman bought 12,500 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.86 per share, with a total value of A$10,750.00.
- On Friday, December 5th, Declan Sherman purchased 11,212 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,418.08.
- On Monday, December 8th, Declan Sherman purchased 48,342 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,157.02.
- On Monday, December 1st, Declan Sherman acquired 3,597 shares of Infigen Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.84 per share, with a total value of A$3,021.48.
Infigen Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Infigen Energy Company Profile
As of October 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Iberdrola Renewables Australia Pty Ltd.
Featured Stories
