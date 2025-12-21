U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

