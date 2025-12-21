U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF $GQI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 334.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GQI opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3999 per share. This is an increase from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

