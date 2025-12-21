Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 724,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 758.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.96.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

