NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Lowered by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.