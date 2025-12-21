Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after buying an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,267,000 after acquiring an additional 604,953 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Kenvue by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $537,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

