Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,249,000 after buying an additional 350,018 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,843,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,382,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 93,895 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). Antero Resources had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

