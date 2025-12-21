Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,804 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pinterest worth $48,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 198,959 shares of company stock worth $6,345,304 in the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.08 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.