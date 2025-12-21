jvl associates llc Sells 11,124 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

jvl associates llc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

