Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,598 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Texas Roadhouse worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $502,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH opened at $175.77 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.26.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

