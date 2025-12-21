Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 500,059 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,059 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of JFrog worth $50,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.10.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,958,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,457,130.02. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,977.58. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,601 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,920. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

