Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 71,399 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of MP Materials worth $46,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $132,238,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 19,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,091 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,288,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 429.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 691,557 shares of company stock valued at $43,538,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

