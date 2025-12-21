Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,831 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,710,000. CWM LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $300.94 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.38.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

