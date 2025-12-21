Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $553,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Amphenol Trading Up 4.6%

Amphenol stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

