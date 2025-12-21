Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,420 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.7947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 381.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

