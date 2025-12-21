Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 572,914 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572,914 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $42,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after purchasing an additional 685,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,536,230,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.11.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,348. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,275,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AJG stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $236.34 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

