Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues a broadly diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, investing across investment-grade and below investment-grade securities issued by corporations worldwide. Through an actively managed strategy, GDO aims to capture opportunities arising from market dislocations, credit spreads and interest rate movements.

GDO’s investment approach is built around a global credit platform, allowing the fund to allocate capital across various sectors, regions and credit-quality levels.

