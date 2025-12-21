Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 30th

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

RWT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 57.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

