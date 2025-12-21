Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.10 on December 23rd

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.102 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 208.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Stock Down 1.8%

FFUT opened at $52.99 on Friday. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Get Fidelity Managed Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Managed Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.