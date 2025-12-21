Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.616 per share on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 259.1% increase from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.45.

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Price Performance

