Torch of Liberty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (LIBERTY)

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Torch of Liberty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Torch of Liberty has a total market cap of $11.40 million and $1.42 million worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Torch of Liberty has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Torch of Liberty alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,992.17 or 0.99318231 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Torch of Liberty Token Profile

Torch of Liberty was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc. Torch of Liberty’s official website is torchofliberty.global.

Buying and Selling Torch of Liberty

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.01140683 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,430,913.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torch of Liberty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torch of Liberty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torch of Liberty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Torch of Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torch of Liberty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.