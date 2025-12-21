Financial Review: Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 6 5 0 2.45 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus target price of $17.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Hang Lung Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $9.45 billion 0.40 $131.30 million $0.96 16.88 Hang Lung Group $1.51 billion N/A $276.02 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 2.23% 14.69% 3.60% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Hang Lung Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

