Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $200.51 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000097 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,438,799.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

