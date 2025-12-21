Voya Investment Management LLC Has $40.35 Million Stake in Moelis & Company $MC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,537 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Moelis & Company worth $40,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MC opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

