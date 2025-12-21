Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,369 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Carpenter Technology worth $39,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 118.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.79. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $342.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This trade represents a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $13,300,811.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,493.75. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near? and longer?term EPS forecasts for CRS (small bumps to Q4?2026, Q1/Q3/Q4?2027 and FY?2026/2027/2028, including FY?2028 to $13.92). The upward revisions — though modest — signal analysts see slightly stronger earnings momentum, which is a likely catalyst supporting the stock move today.

Zacks Research raised multiple near? and longer?term EPS forecasts for CRS (small bumps to Q4?2026, Q1/Q3/Q4?2027 and FY?2026/2027/2028, including FY?2028 to $13.92). The upward revisions — though modest — signal analysts see slightly stronger earnings momentum, which is a likely catalyst supporting the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on CRS despite the estimate increases, so while revisions are supportive, the firm is not yet turning bullish; the magnitude of the changes is small and may limit sustained upside absent company-level catalysts.

Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on CRS despite the estimate increases, so while revisions are supportive, the firm is not yet turning bullish; the magnitude of the changes is small and may limit sustained upside absent company-level catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A consumer/retail piece showing how a $1,000 investment in Carpenter performed over the past 10 years could attract additional investor interest and flows, particularly from long?term retail buyers, but it’s more of a sentiment/visibility boost than a fresh fundamental driver. Here’s How Much a $1000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.