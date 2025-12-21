Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,149 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 403,399 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tapestry worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,215 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 351,793 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $24,596,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,723 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 26.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 266.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,982,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,062.88. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $3,342,012.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

