Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,028 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Standex International worth $34,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Standex International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Standex International by 350.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $419,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,550.92. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,509. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Standex International Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SXI opened at $224.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.10. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

