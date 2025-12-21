Voya Investment Management LLC Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,989 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AAON worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 646,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in AAON by 322.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 41,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in AAON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 307,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $137.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other AAON news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield bought 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,299.08. This trade represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $2,813,946.66. Following the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,231.40. This trade represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

