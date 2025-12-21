Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Elbit Systems worth $31,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 88.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $554.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.08. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $255.01 and a 52-week high of $557.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

