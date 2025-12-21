Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 138,857 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of StepStone Group worth $34,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $4,386,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,000. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,326,344. 16.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ STEP opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $282.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -14.00%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

