U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

