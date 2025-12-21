Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Tenable worth $32,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.7% in the second quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 33.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 562,151 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,322. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

