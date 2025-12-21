Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,023,333 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 2,398.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,333 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Life Time Group worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 10,150.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 162,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $4,562,724.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,351.32. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,055 shares of company stock worth $6,773,720. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

