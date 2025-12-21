Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 43.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) traded up 43.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 7,214,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average session volume of 586,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Positive Sentiment: Share price direction — The stock is trading higher today, which is driving investor interest and volume (check news links or filings for the catalyst).

Share price direction — The stock is trading higher today, which is driving investor interest and volume (check news links or filings for the catalyst). Neutral Sentiment: Opening price and moving averages — Opened at C$0.47; 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both C$0.35, indicating recent strength relative to intermediate and long-term averages.

Opening price and moving averages — Opened at C$0.47; 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both C$0.35, indicating recent strength relative to intermediate and long-term averages. Neutral Sentiment: 52-week range — 52-week low C$0.28 and high C$0.50; current price is near the 52-week high, which can attract momentum traders.

52-week range — 52-week low C$0.28 and high C$0.50; current price is near the 52-week high, which can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Market cap and liquidity — Market cap ~C$95M and beta 1.26; mid/ small-cap dynamics may lead to larger intraday swings on news.

Market cap and liquidity — Market cap ~C$95M and beta 1.26; mid/ small-cap dynamics may lead to larger intraday swings on news. Negative Sentiment: Valuation metric — Reported P/E ~93.0 suggests a high multiple relative to earnings (or limited current earnings), implying sensitivity to news and execution risk.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$95.07 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

