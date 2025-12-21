Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.68 and last traded at $89.90. 6,128,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,805,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.74 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 12,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

