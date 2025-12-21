Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 20,221,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,013,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 364,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver?based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high?purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari?Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

