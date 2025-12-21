Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $344.92 and last traded at $345.4510. 12,712,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 3,699,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.07.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.75. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $608,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 23,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

