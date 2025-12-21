Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 74,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 501,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,038,082. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.9%
TSE PEY opened at C$22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$14.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.44.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.