Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 93,114 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

