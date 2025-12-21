Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 58,768 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,768 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 38,129 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

