Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4%

MRVL opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

