37,690 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF $IBUY Bought by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $75.49 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

