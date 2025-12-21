Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.61 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $779,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.