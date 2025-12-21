Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.62.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33.
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.
Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers publicly announced an agreement with the U.S. government to improve affordability and access to medicines — a company release that frames the deal as preserving market access while responding to pricing pressures. This reduces regulatory uncertainty and the risk of punitive measures that could have hurt sales. Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Agreement with U.S. Government to Improve Affordability and Access to Critical Medicines for Americans
- Positive Sentiment: BMY and partner BioNTech reported progress in immunotherapy clinical programs (first-line liver cancer and a kidney?cancer trial update), which add long-term commercial optionality if late?stage data confirms benefit. These pipeline moves support upside beyond near?term pricing headwinds. New Pumitamig Kidney Cancer Trial Adds Long-Term Optionality for Bristol-Myers Squibb and BioNTech
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media endorsements are visible: Guggenheim raised/maintained an elevated price target after an FDA priority review and media commentators (including Jim Cramer) are calling BMY a buy/value name — these signals can attract momentum and retail/institutional buyers. Guggenheim sets $62 target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) after FDA priority review
- Neutral Sentiment: Major press outlets report that nine pharma companies (including BMY) struck voluntary price agreements with the White House to link some U.S. prices to lower foreign prices and to avoid potential tariffs — this offers regulatory clarity but also implies longer?term pricing pressure. Nine pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK and Merck agreed to lower the prices that certain federal government programs and patients pay
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage (CNBC) confirms multiple large drugmakers are making similar deals with the administration — increases industry momentum toward pricing reforms but spreads the competitive/market impact across peers. Nine of the largest pharma companies ink deals with Trump to lower drug prices
- Neutral Sentiment: BMY set a Q4 2025 earnings release date (Feb. 5, 2026) — a near?term catalyst investors will watch for sales impact from pricing agreements and pipeline progress. Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Fourth Quarter 2025 on February 5, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst model updates from Zacks Research trimmed several near?term EPS estimates and cut FY2027 estimates modestly, implying some downward revision risk to earnings expectations if pricing concessions or volume shifts persist. (Zacks research notes summarized across recent releases.)
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary pieces positioning BMY as a long?term value stock may attract defensive/value investors given the company’s dividend/cash flow profile and pipeline depth. Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.
Featured Stories
