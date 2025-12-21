First Bank & Trust Has $69.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

