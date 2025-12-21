Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Issues Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of SRCO opened at $0.13 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services.

