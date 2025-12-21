Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Issues Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of SRCO opened at $0.13 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Sparta Commercial Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Commercial Services
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.