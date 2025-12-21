Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Lamb Weston’s conference call:

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston reported strong demand with volume up 8% in Q2 (7% for H1) , reopened previously curtailed North American lines to meet customer fill rates, and expects H2 North America volumes to be at or above H1 levels.

, reopened previously curtailed North American lines to meet customer fill rates, and expects H2 North America volumes to be at or above H1 levels. Price/mix pressures weighed on profitability—constant-currency price mix declined ~8%, adjusted EBITDA fell $9 million to $286 million, and international profitability was hit by pricing actions, a strong European crop, and ramp-up/underutilization costs (notably in Argentina and parts of Europe).

Cost-savings initiatives are on track and supporting margins, while liquidity and cash generation are strong with $375 million Free Cash Flow in H1, reduced capex, $40 million of buybacks in Q2 and a 3% dividend increase.

in H1, reduced capex, $40 million of buybacks in Q2 and a 3% dividend increase. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance (Adjusted EBITDA range $1.0–$1.2 billion, expecting to finish near the midpoint) but warned second-half gross margin headwinds from mix and international costs, keeping outlook cautious amid macro and competitive uncertainty.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 25.8%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 613,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,320,000 after buying an additional 378,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4,547.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 333,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.89.

Read Our Latest Report on LW

Key Stores Impacting Lamb Weston

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.