First Bank & Trust Has $4.37 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,356,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,976,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 571,203 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,027.62. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,723,492. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $124.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

